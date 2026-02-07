Wesley (foot) is available for Friday's game against Memphis, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

Wesley will shed his questionable tag due to right foot injury management and suit up in his third straight outing following a 43-game absence as he recovered from foot surgery. It's worth noting Friday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, so the 22-year-old guard's status will be worth monitoring ahead of Saturday's rematch against the Grizzlies.