Wesley (foot) logged five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and one steal across 19 minutes during Sunday's 130-111 loss to Cleveland.

Wesley made his first appearance since Oct. 31 following a lengthy recovery from right foot surgery. The Trail Blazers were missing Jrue Holiday (personal) on Sunday, and with Scoot Henderson (hamstring) closing in on his season debut, Wesley may have a tough time carving out a consistent role in the rotation.