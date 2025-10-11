Wesley tallied 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-3 FT, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, an assist and a steal across 19 minutes during Friday's 124-123 preseason win over the Kings.

Wesley agreed to a one-year deal with Portland after a circuitous trip through the waiver wire. Waived by the Wizards, Wesley will attempt to jumpstart his pro career after failing to catch on with the Spurs during a three-year stint. Wesley is unlikely to make a fantasy impact with many established players above him on the depth chart.