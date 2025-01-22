Ayton recorded 22 points (11-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 15 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 116-107 win over the Heat before checking out of the game with 1:38 remaining in the fourth quarter to receive treatment on the bench for an apparent lower-body injury, Brandon Goldner Mullen of BlazersEdge.com reports.

The veteran center came through with a strong showing against a tough Miami defense, and he was especially active on the glass, with his six offensive boards leading to 11 second-chance points for Portland. Ayton's status will warrant monitoring heading into the Trail Blazers' next game Thursday in Orlando, however, as he checked out of the game in crunch time after seemingly tweaking his leg at some point in the fourth quarter. Robert Williams finished out the contest as the Trail Blazers' center and would likely start Thursday if Ayton can't play in the front end of a back-to-back set.