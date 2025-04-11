Ayton (calf) won't play in Friday's game against the Warriors.
Ayton hasn't taken the court since Feb. 10 after picking up a left calf strain, and his season is likely over. The Blazers will wrap up the regular season Sunday against the Lakers, though it would seem unlikely that Ayton gains clearance to return for the finale.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Still out with calf strain•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Remains out for Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Another absence coming•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Remains out vs. Toronto•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Out again Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Another absence coming•