Ayton chipped in 15 points (7-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 37 minutes during Sunday's 113-102 victory over the Bulls.

Ayton was one of the top performers for the Blazers in this solid win over the Bulls, and the veteran was able to make his presence felt on both ends of the court. Even though he's missed two of his last five contests, Ayton has often been a regular when available. He's averaging 10.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.9 blocks per game over his last 10 contests.