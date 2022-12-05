Eubanks (hip) will be available Sunday against Indiana.
The big man was questionable coming in but will be available for coach Chauncey Billups after missing Saturday's win at Utah. Of late, Eubanks has been playing roughly 15 minutes per night off the bench. He's not fantasy-relevant in most formats, though he has racked up 1.5 blocks per game over his last eight contests.
