Murray tallied 12 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 FT, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds and an assist over 19. minutes in Wednesday's 129-123 preseason loss to the Warriors.

Murray returns to the Trail Blazers after his first-round selection by the team two years ago. The 25-year-old Iowa product endured a dip in minutes during his sophomore campaign, and the acquisition of Deni Avdija clouded his outlook with the team. His youth falls in line with Portland's game plan, but the wealth of talent ahead of him on the depth chart significantly reduces his fantasy viability.