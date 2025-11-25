Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Another strong performance Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams registered eight points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four blocks and one steal in 16 minutes during Monday's 115-103 win over the Bucks.
Williams has missed two of the past four games, but in the two times he's laced up, he's totaled 16 points, 16 rebounds, seven blocks, two assists and a steal in 37 minutes. Talent has never been a question for Williams, but rather his availability. Things are going relatively well for him on that front so far, though. He's played 11 games already after playing 20 total last season, six the year before and 35 the year before that.
