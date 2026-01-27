Williams is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards due to left knee injury management.

Tuesday is the second part of a back-to-back set, which means the veteran center is at risk of sitting out after posting six points (3-3 FG), two rebounds, two steals and a block in 20 minutes during Monday's loss in Boston. With Duop Reath (foot) already ruled out, Portland could need rookie big man Yang Hansen to take on the No. 2 center spot behind Donovan Clingan.