Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Will play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (knee) is available for Friday's game against Dallas.
Williams drew the questionable tag for Friday's game due to a left knee injury, but the veteran center has been cleared to play against the Mavericks. He has averaged 7.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over 18.8 minutes per game across 13 outings since the All-Star break.
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