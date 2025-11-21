Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Questionable for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (knee) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Warriors.
Williams was held out of the second half of a back-to-back Wednesday for injury management, and the team has yet to confirm whether he'll be back in action Friday. Duop Reath and Yang Hansen would see more playing time at center if Williams is unable to go.
