Henderson ended Thursday's 117-111 loss to the Mavericks with 20 points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 12-12 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal in 26 minutes.
Henderson has bounced back effectively after going scoreless against the Pistons earlier in the week. Henderson is a key piece of Portland's future plans, but his fantasy outlook is capped due to excellent results from Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe. Although he's excelled with some encouraging numbers as a backup, he lacks the consistency needed for consideration in most fantasy formats.
