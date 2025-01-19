Camara closed with 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 30 minutes during Saturday's 125-103 loss to the Rockets.

Camara bounced back after a rare scoreless performance against the Clippers, which was preceded by his best scoring total of the season against the Nets. Camara registered numbers in every statistical category and assumed a larger role amid struggles from Portland's backcourt and Deandre Ayton's (back) absence. Deni Avdija (ankle) was also sidelined, and he represents Camara's biggest threat to retaining a first-unit role.