Camara recorded 23 points (7-21 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 132-114 loss to the Nets.
Camara didn't have his best shooting performance and needed 21 shots to score 23 points, but fantasy managers will gladly overlook those efficiency issues if he stuffs the stat sheet as he did Tuesday. He's been playing at a high level since the calendar flipped to 2025. In seven January outings, Camara is averaging 14.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.9 blocks across 35.0 minutes per contest.
