Camara had 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Sunday's 116-109 loss to the Suns.

Camara showed the injury he sustained earlier this month against the Jazz is no longer an issue. This 14-point effort was his best scoring output since his 17-point output against the Mavericks on Dec. 1. Camara has been a regular starter for Portland this season, but he has low-end fantasy upside due to his secondary role in the offensive scheme. He's averaging 9.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game since the beginning of December while logging 28.8 minutes per contest.