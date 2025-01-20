Podziemski (abdomen) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Celtics.

Podziemski will miss his 11th consecutive game due to right abdominal injury management, but he appears to be drawing closer to a return. Per Danny Emerman of the San Jose Mercury News, head coach Steve Kerr said that Podziemski cleared a major milestone in his recovery by taking part in scrimmage work Friday. If Podziemski is able to practice again Tuesday, he could have a chance at being available for either or both games of the Warriors' Wednesday/Thursday back-to-back set versus the Kings and Bulls, respectively.