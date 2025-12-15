Podziemski amassed 12 points (4-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 136-131 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Head coach Steve Kerr has a propensity to tinker with his starting lineup, though Podziemski hasn't been in the first unit since the Dec. 7 loss to the 76ers. The 2023 first-rounder has still averaged a solid 13.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game in his last 11 outings, and Podziemski's role could fluctuate all year long based on matchups.