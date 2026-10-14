Podziemski posted 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 26 minutes in Tuesday's 101-89 preseason win over the Lakers.

Podziemski tied for the team lead in scoring and hit a key fourth-quarter three-pointer set up by a Charles Bassey offensive rebound as Golden State erased a 13-point halftime deficit. After a slow preseason opener, he's scored 16 or more in two of his last three exhibitions and looks locked into a starting role next to Stephen Curry.