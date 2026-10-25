Williams accumulated 20 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-11 FT), three rebounds, five assists and two steals over 24 minutes during Saturday's 131-122 loss to the Suns.

With Golden State opting to rest a number of players, Williams was inserted into the starting lineup for the first time this season. He certainly made the most of his opportunity, finishing as one of three Warriors players to score at least 20 points. While this is likely just a one-off, it is worth keeping an eye on Williams' role moving forward. Should Golden State's trajectory continue downward, there is a scenario in which Williams could see more run later in the season.