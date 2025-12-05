Warriors' Buddy Hield: Adds 14 points off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hield closed Thursday's 99-98 loss to the 76ers with 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 26 minutes.
Hield received plenty of looks from beyond the arc Thursday night, but he was unable to capitalize. He's struggled to find his groove over his last three matchups, sinking only six of 23 attempts (26.1 percent). Even so, Hield could continue to see key minutes off the bench if Jimmy Butler (knee) misses more time.
More News
-
Warriors' Buddy Hield: Inefficient 13 points Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Buddy Hield: Drops season-high 20 against Utah•
-
Warriors' Buddy Hield: Woeful season continues•
-
Warriors' Buddy Hield: Available to play•
-
Warriors' Buddy Hield: Probable for Friday•
-
Warriors' Buddy Hield: Scores 18 points with four threes•