Hield closed Thursday's 99-98 loss to the 76ers with 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 26 minutes.

Hield received plenty of looks from beyond the arc Thursday night, but he was unable to capitalize. He's struggled to find his groove over his last three matchups, sinking only six of 23 attempts (26.1 percent). Even so, Hield could continue to see key minutes off the bench if Jimmy Butler (knee) misses more time.