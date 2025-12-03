Hield recorded 13 points (4-15 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, four assists and two steals over 28 minutes during Tuesday's 124-112 loss to the Thunder.

Hield had quite a green light to shoot Tuesday, which makes sense given the early departure of Jimmy Butler (knee) and absence of Stephen Curry (quadriceps). Even so, the veteran sharpshooter remains a hit-or-miss fantasy option, having has averaged 8.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 20.7 minutes per game over his last seven outings.