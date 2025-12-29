Hield supplied three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist over 14 minutes during Sunday's 141-127 overtime loss to the Raptors.

Hield's role continues to trend in the wrong direction as the Warriors look to give other rotation players a fair shot. Over his last five appearances, Hield has seen 12.6 minutes per contest with 5.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 three-pointers per game.