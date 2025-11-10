default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Hield accumulated eight points (3-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 20 minutes during Sunday's 114-83 victory over the Pacers.

Hield was unable to take advantage of Stephen Curry (illness) missing time, as he logged his fourth game this season without making a three-pointer. Hield is averaging 7.7 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.4 threes so far, shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from beyond the arc.

More News