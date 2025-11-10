Hield accumulated eight points (3-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 20 minutes during Sunday's 114-83 victory over the Pacers.

Hield was unable to take advantage of Stephen Curry (illness) missing time, as he logged his fourth game this season without making a three-pointer. Hield is averaging 7.7 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.4 threes so far, shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from beyond the arc.