Warriors' Buddy Hield: Modest output in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hield accumulated eight points (3-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 20 minutes during Sunday's 114-83 victory over the Pacers.
Hield was unable to take advantage of Stephen Curry (illness) missing time, as he logged his fourth game this season without making a three-pointer. Hield is averaging 7.7 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.4 threes so far, shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from beyond the arc.
More News
-
Warriors' Buddy Hield: Scores 12 points in win•
-
Warriors' Buddy Hield: Sees 10 minutes off bench•
-
Warriors' Buddy Hield: Hits five triples in win•
-
Warriors' Buddy Hield: Drains three treys in bench role•
-
Warriors' Buddy Hield: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Buddy Hield: Passive performance Sunday•