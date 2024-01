Paul logged nine points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and six assists in 30 minutes during Thursday's 130-127 loss to the Nuggets.

Paul made his third straight start in Thursday's loss to the Nuggets. The veteran point guard is averaging 15.0 points, 5.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 31.0 minutes over that span. Impressively, Paul has recorded just one turnover across those three starts.