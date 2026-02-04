Paul has been traded to the Raptors in a three-way deal with the Nets and Clippers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports. Ochai Agbaji will head to Brooklyn as part of the swap.

While Paul has been traded to Toronto, he's not expected to remain there, Shams Charania of ESPN reports. The Raptors are listening to trade offers on the 40-year-old veteran, but if nothing comes to fruition on that front, they are expected to waive him. Paul will likely latch on with a contender after he's waived, but he's well past his days of relevancy in fantasy leagues.