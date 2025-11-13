Paul didn't see the floor Wednesday in the Clippers' 130-116 loss to the Nuggets.

Paul was a healthy scratch for the third straight game after playing only 13 minutes per game leading up to this stretch. With injuries to Kawhi Leonard (ankle) and Bradley Beal (hip), there's a chance coach Tyronn Lue turns to the 40-year-old veteran, but for now, it seems Jordan Miller and Kobe Sanders are getting a chance in the rotation, each logging 25-plus minutes for the first time Wednesday.