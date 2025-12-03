The Clippers announced in a statement Wednesday that Paul will no longer be part of the team, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Paul had traveled with the Clippers to Atlanta in advance of Wednesday's game against the Hawks, but the team has since sent him back to Los Angeles and plans to part ways with the veteran point guard. Shams Charania of ESPN previously reported Nov. 22 that Paul is set to retire following the 2025-26 campaign, but he apparently won't be riding out his final season with LA. The Clippers are working with Paul to determine the next steps for his career, with waiving him and assuming the money remaining on his $3.63 million contract or agreeing to terms on a buyout both being possibilities. The Clippers could also look to trade Paul, though no deal could be executed until Dec. 15. With Paul out of the picture, the Clippers will likely turn to Kris Dunn and Bogdan Bogdanovic to handle point-guard duties when starter James Harden is off the court.