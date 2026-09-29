Head coach Steve Kerr wants Green to shoot more open three-pointers this season, per Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com.

Green already took a career-high 4.6 three-point attempts per game last regular season, and it sounds like there's room for growth in that area. The veteran forward is worthy of a late-round pick in most fantasy leagues this fall, but he'll likely need the playmaking threats of Jimmy Butler (knee) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness) to be in the lineup in order to maximize his efficiency.