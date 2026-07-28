Warriors' Draymond Green: Returning to Warriors

Green agreed to re-sign with the Warriors on a one-year, $27.7 million deal Tuesday, per Shams Charania of ESPN.

After declining the player option on his previous contract earlier this summer, the longtime Warrior is now set for his 15th season with Golden State in 2026-27 following the negotiation of a new pact. Green is entering his age-36 campaign next year and appears to be in a state of decline, but he still showed the ability to chip in across the board in 2025-26. He started all 68 of his regular-season appearances, averaging 8.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 0.9 steals in 27.5 minutes per game.