Green amassed two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, 11 assists, one block and one steal in 27 minutes during Thursday's 120-100 victory over the Heat.

Green attempted just three shots but made his presence felt as a facilitator, leading both teams with 11 assists as Golden State recorded 36 on the night. The veteran forward also contributed a steal and a block, helping offset his minimal scoring output. Green remains a valuable source of assists and defensive production, though his limited offensive involvement can lead to uneven fantasy results.