Warriors' Draymond Green: Will be rested Monday

Green will not play Monday against the Pacers for rest purposes.

Green will get the night off for maintenance purposes after starting the past 22 games. With the big man unavailable, Jordan Bell, Andre Iguodala, Alfonzo McKinnie and Kevon Looney are all potential candidates to see increased run. Green should be plenty rested for the team's next game, which is scheduled for Thursday against the 76ers.

