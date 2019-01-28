Warriors' Draymond Green: Will be rested Monday
Green will not play Monday against the Pacers for rest purposes.
Green will get the night off for maintenance purposes after starting the past 22 games. With the big man unavailable, Jordan Bell, Andre Iguodala, Alfonzo McKinnie and Kevon Looney are all potential candidates to see increased run. Green should be plenty rested for the team's next game, which is scheduled for Thursday against the 76ers.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Season-high 14 dimes in win•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Dishes 13 assists in Tuesday's win•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Excels in non-offensive categories•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Near triple-double in OT loss•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Well-rounded complementary numbers•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Grabs nine boards to avenge loss•
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....