Santos registered 17 points (7-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one block over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 130-124 overtime loss to the Bulls.

Santos didn't have his best shooting performance, as he needed 19 shots to score 17 points, but fantasy managers will gladly overlook the inefficiency considering how good he's been of late. Santos has scored in double digits in all but one of his last 10 contests, a stretch in which he's averaging 15.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals across 33.2 minutes per contest.