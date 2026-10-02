Santos isn't in line to start Sunday's preseason opener against the Clippers, per Luca Evans of the San Francisco Chronicle.

The Warriors have a pair of starting positions up for grabs due to the absences of Jimmy Butler (knee) and Kristaps Porzingis (undisclosed), but it's set to be rookie Yaxel Lendeborg and veteran Al Horford claiming the spots in the first unit initially. Santos should still be in contention for a starting role at some point this preseason while Golden State mixes and matches its exhibition lineups, as Santos averaged 14.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in 30 regular-season games as a starter in 2025-26.