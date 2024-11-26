Kuminga (illness) will play Monday night against Brooklyn, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Kuminga was considered a true game-time call leading up to Monday's matchup, and the team ultimately gave him clearance to take the court after he made it through pregame warmups. He's been deployed off the bench in 12 straight games and is averaging 14.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals over this stretch.