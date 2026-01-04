Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Available vs. Utah
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kuminga (back) is available for Saturday's game against the Jazz.
Kuminga was trending toward playing after being upgraded from questionable to probable, and the forward will return after missing Friday's contest against the Thunder due to back soreness. Kuminga's return shouldn't cause a big impact in fantasy, as he's made just four appearances while averaging 17.0 minutes per game since the beginning of December.
