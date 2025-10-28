Kuminga closed with 25 points (9-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one block across 32 minutes in Monday's 131-118 win over the Grizzlies.

Kuminga notched his first double-double of the season Monday, leading the Warriors in scoring while Stephen Curry finished with a modest 16 points. The talented forward has been playing inspired basketball to open the year, averaging 18.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists through four games. If the 2021 first-round pick keeps producing at this pace, Kuminga could cement himself as a key piece for a Warriors squad with aspirations of competing at the top of the Western Conference.