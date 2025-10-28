Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Double-double continues hot start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kuminga closed with 25 points (9-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one block across 32 minutes in Monday's 131-118 win over the Grizzlies.
Kuminga notched his first double-double of the season Monday, leading the Warriors in scoring while Stephen Curry finished with a modest 16 points. The talented forward has been playing inspired basketball to open the year, averaging 18.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists through four games. If the 2021 first-round pick keeps producing at this pace, Kuminga could cement himself as a key piece for a Warriors squad with aspirations of competing at the top of the Western Conference.
More News
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Solid production in Portland•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Available vs. Portland•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Likely to play Friday•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Drops 14 points in starting role•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Flirts with double-double•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Starting Tuesday•