Kuminga finished with 17 points (6-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 119-109 victory over the Lakers.

Kuminga played through a recent ankle injury, falling one rebound short of a double-double. It was an encouraging performance given the offseason drama, with the fact that he played 33 minutes perhaps the biggest positive. Depending on the matchup, we could see head coach Steve Kerr shuffle the starting rotation from one game to the next, meaning Kuminga's role could be somewhat fluid.