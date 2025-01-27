The Warriors announced Monday that Kuminga (ankle) will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Kuminga has missed the last 11 games for the Warriors, and head coach Steve Kerr said Saturday that the forward wasn't close to a return. The Warriors did announce that Kuminga is making good progress, however, and he is expected to begin light on-court individual workouts within the next week. Based on his re-evaluation date, the earliest possible return would be Feb. 12 against the Mavericks.