Poole registered 27 points (9-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-9 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Thursday's 118-113 victory over Denver.

Stephen Curry has been working his way back from injury and the Warriors have not rushed their start point guard out, a move that has allowed Poole to stay in the starting lineup for the first three games of the series. While he should head back to a bench role sooner than later, Poole has done more than enough to stick as a starter for the long run. He's averaging 28.7 points per game while shooting 66.7 percent from the field and 59.1 percent from deep during the current series.