Poole finished with 14 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound and two assists in 13 minutes during Thursday's 128-118 preseason loss to Miami.

Poole delivered an efficient offensive performance, leading New Orleans in scoring despite playing just 13 minutes. The veteran guard connected on three of his four attempts from beyond the arc and should continue providing the Pelicans with perimeter scoring. His fantasy value will depend on his role within a backcourt that also features Dejounte Murray (rest) and Jeremiah Fears.