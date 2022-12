Thompson produced 24 points (8-25 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds and four assists over 40 minutes during Sunday's 123-109 win over the Grizzlies.

Thompson failed to find his usual shooting touch from beyond the arc, but he still managed to put up 24 points and fell one rebound shy of a double-double. Sunday marked his best rebounding performance of the 2022-23 campaign and his best scoring night since Dec. 10 against Boston (34 points).