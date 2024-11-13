Anderson won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Mavericks due to back spasms.
Despite not appearing on the injury report all day, back spasms will cause Anderson to miss his first contest of the season Tuesday. Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Anderson's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Memphis.
