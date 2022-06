Porter (foot) is listed as questionable for Friday's NBA Finals Game 4 against Boston.

Porter has been battling a sore left foot throughout the Finals, but he's yet to miss any time, and he saw 21 minutes of action off the bench in Game 3. After going for 12 points on four three-pointers in Game 1, Porter hasn't been overly effective over the last two contests, totaling just nine points, four rebounds and five assists on a combined 3-of-4 shooting (all three-pointers).