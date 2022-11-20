The Warriors recalled Baldwin from the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors on Sunday.

Baldwin recently dealt with low-back soreness, but he looks to be healthy again after he suited up for Santa Cruz in Saturday's 111-91 loss to the South Bay Lakers. The rookie first-round pick played 24 minutes Saturday, finishing with nine points (4-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists. He looks like he'll be available for the NBA team Sunday against the Rockets, but don't expect head coach Steve Kerr to include Baldwin in his rotation.