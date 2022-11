Rollins totaled 17 points (7-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assist and one steal during Saturday's loss to Stockton.

Rollins reached the 17-point mark for a fifth straight time, as the guard continued to dominate offensively. Across six G League appearances, Rollins has averaged 18.8 points on 46.2 percent overall shooting.