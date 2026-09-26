Curry agreed to a two-year, $116 million contract extension with the Warriors on Friday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Curry was eligible to sign a two-year, $136.7 million extension, though he took a discount to remain with Golden State as the team looks to win another championship in the twilight of the superstar point guard's career. The extension includes a player option for the 2028-29 campaign. The two-time MVP is coming off an injury-riddled 2025-26 season in which he appeared in just 43 regular-season games (41 starts), averaging 26.6 points, 4.7 assists, 4.4 triples, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 30.9 minutes per contest while shooting 39.3 percent from downtown. There is some concern regarding Curry's long-term health after he dealt with patellofemoral pain syndrome in his right knee last season, according to Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area & California, though he's expected to be ready to go once training camp rolls around.