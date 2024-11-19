Curry (knee) will play Monday night against the Clippers.
Curry has been trending in the right direction leading up to tipoff and has now officially been given the green light for Monday's clash. He'll undoubtedly be eyeing a bounce-back performance after being held to 13 points in Friday's 123-118 victory over the Grizzlies.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Trending toward playing•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Goes through shootaround•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Iffy for Monday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Busy on defense in win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Launches rally to seal win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Goes for 36 points Sunday•