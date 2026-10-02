Curry is expected to start Golden State's preseason opener against the Clippers on Sunday, Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com reports.

Curry was also spotted with the first unit Thursday during 5-on-5 work, so it appears the 38-year-old is feeling strong heading into the preseason. The star point guard signed a two-year, $116 million contract extension in late September, and while concerns remain about his right knee, the Warriors don't appear to be overly concerned with his workload at this point, though he's sure to sit a few games of the preseason to ensure he enters the 2026-27 campaign as fresh as possible.