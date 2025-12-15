Curry produced 48 points (16-26 FG, 12-19 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block in 35 minutes of Sunday's 136-131 loss to Portland.

Curry has been red hot since returning from his quadriceps injury -- he had 39 points (14-28 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 32 minutes during Friday's 127-120 loss to the Timberwolves. He's scored at least 30 points in seven of his last nine outings and continues to defy Father Time.